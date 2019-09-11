The 2018 Badger boys soccer team was a young group, with 14 of the 22 players being juniors or younger. However, the seniors who were on the team were crucial ones, including top scorers Cole Goff and Zack Simmons, both of whom have since graduated.
Nonetheless, head coach Ross Fowler thinks the large crop of returning players have improved enough to make up for the departing seniors.
“We’ve had several of our juniors and seniors that have been working hard all summer long, and kind of brought some of the younger players along with them. It’s been neat to see that,” Fowler said.
With those improvements, the Badgers have fostered a lot of depth. Fowler says he had a hard time deciding who should be on varsity or junior varsity, as well as who should start on the field and on the bench.
Players on the team, like returning All-Conference defender Victor Romero, have noticed how strong the team is looking top to bottom.
“Sometimes I see players on the bench and I’m like, ‘These guys should be starters,’” Romero said. “But I look at the starters and I’m like, ‘These guys don’t deserve to be on the bench, either.’”
While the Badgers always aim for a Southern Lakes Conference title, with two of the top teams in the state in the conference in Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien, it is tough for Badger to claim the crown.
The team is hopeful that they will have a shot at beating those two top teams, but they also are aiming for a deep postseason run for the first time in a long time. The team has not won a postseason game since 2016, and has not won a regional title since 2010, in part due to the success of Madison-area schools.
“It’s been a couple of years since we advanced to a regional final or got into sectionals, and with this team here, I think we have a pretty good shot of doing that,” Fowler said. “Our sectional is really tough, with those quality Madison schools, and this year I think we have a good opportunity to do that.”
While the team returns a lot of players from last year’s team, it is still a younger squad overall, with only seven seniors.
However, what the senior class lacks in numbers, it more than makes up for in importance. Goalkeeper Addison Hochevar, midfielder Cole Deering and defender Jordan Lauer will all play major roles in leading their respective positions, not only so the team is better this year, but hopefully for seasons to come as well.
“You, hopefully, put them on the right track so they have the inspiration to play in the offseason and get better and hopefully keep the program strong for years to come,” Lauer said.