Badger’s girls soccer team May 2 faced off against Kenosha Indian Trail in a non-conference match, and the Badgers came out on top 3-1.
Junior Kristen Guyon started the scoring for Badger with an 11th-minute goal off an assist from senior Zoe Walker.
That served as the lone goal in a low-scoring first half, as the Badgers carried a 1-0 lead into the break.
Only four minutes after play resumed, the Hawks tied the game 1-1, as sophomore Meghan Parmentier scored an unassisted equalizer.
It took 26 minutes, but Badger eventually reclaimed its lead when senior Brittany Gestrich scored off an assist by Guyon in the 75th minute to go up 2-1.
The same pair partnered up for another goal 10 minutes later, with Gestrich scoring and Guyon assisting, bringing the score to 3-1 with five minutes left.
Badger’s 3-1 lead held until the game ended, bringing the team’s record to 7-3-1 on the year.
Tremper
After coming out on top the night before, the Badgers faced another Kenosha squad May 3 when they took on Kenosha Tremper. The match against the Trojans did not go as well for the Badgers, who did not look like their normal selves in a 4-1 loss.
In part, the difference between the two games was the fact that Badger played the night before. But a few injuries to key players hurt the Badgers as well. No matter the cause, head coach Ross Fowler was not looking for excuses.
“Right from the start, we were flat. I don’t know if that was a result of last night, or the injuries, but we’ve got to be able to compete for 90 minutes, no matter the situation,” Fowler said.
Tremper looked better than Badger from the game’s opening minutes, and it only took the Trojans 12 minutes to grab the lead. Sophomore Brooke Clements netted the opening goal unassisted to put Tremper up 1-0.
Despite taking an early barrage of shots, they were not able to add to their lead, though.
In fact, the game’s next goal did not come until there was only seven seconds left until halftime, when Badger junior Lucy Reed scored off an assist from Guyon.
With goals in the 63rd, 87th and 88th minutes, the Trojans were able to pull away from Badger in the second half.
Early in the second half, Badger goalkeeper senior Taryn Sproul was forced to leave the game with an injury, shifting backup sophomore Autumn Smith into varsity action in a tied contest.
While Tremper was able to score three goals to seal the win, those goals came more as a result of defensive miscues than Smith’s play. The sophomore made some tough stops to keep the score as close as it ended up being, racking up 10 saves.
Fowler was not surprised Smith performed well.
“Autumn is a great kid, and I wouldn’t expect anything less from her. She is a great competitor, practices hard, and did a great job,” Fowler said. “I’m proud of her stepping in unexpectedly.”
The loss to Tremper put a damper on the Badgers’ big win from the night before.
“I thought we played really well last night and beat a good team, and then we just kind of took a step back,” Fowler said. “I felt like we didn’t compete as well as we did last night.”