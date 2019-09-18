Most coaches would prefer their hardest game of the year come late in the season, once they have had months to refine their techniques and find the perfect starting lineup.
Badger’s soccer team was not afforded that opportunity, facing perennial Southern Lakes Conference top-dog Elkhorn on Sept. 12 in the first game of the conference schedule.
While the Elks came away with a decisive 5-1 victory, Badger head coach Ross Fowler could not knock his team’s effort.
“We knew we were in for a challenge. I told the kids I was really proud of their effort, and I was really proud of their character. We just didn’t connect things when we needed to,” Fowler said.
The game started off well enough for Badger, and for the first 10 minutes, the two teams fought for possession in the middle of the field, with neither getting any true scoring chances. However, the Elks got one at the 12-minute mark and made it count, as Luis Roman scored a header off a corner kick from Timmy Spreitzer to go up 1-0.
Badger’s defense kept Elkhorn at bay for another 19 minutes, but Alec Birbaum scored in the 31st minute to put the road team ahead 2-0. Luke Schoeneberg picked up an assist on the play.
The only goal of the game for Badger came in the 40th minute, and what the team lacked in goal quantity, they made up for in quality. Noel Suarez kicked the ball high toward the goal, and Omar Diaz jumped up and contorted his body to bicycle kick the ball past Elkhorn goalkeeper Preston Ward to make the score 2-1.
While players will attempt to hit a bicycle goal every now and again, it is rare for a player to do it successfully; Fowler says it is the first time in his career that he has seen a high school or youth player hit one.
That 2-1 score held until halftime — a respectable margin for a Badger team that has only one senior starter, compared to a plethora of experienced talent for the Elks.
Elkhorn used its experience to pull away in the second half with goals in the 53rd, 67th and 71st minutes to make it a 5-1 win for the visiting team. While the five goals showed how well the Elks’ attackers played, Fowler felt that the opposition’s defense, too, was an important part of beating the Badgers.
“We were really struggling to get the ball to our forwards’ feet, and that’s really what our offense is built to run off of,” Fowler said “They were doing a nice job to not allow us to do that, by pressuring us pretty high in the midfield.”
With only one game in the books on the Southern Lakes Conference schedule, and eight games total, the season is far from over for the young Badger squad. In that respect, the loss should serve a valuable purpose for the team moving forward.
“It’s kind of just a learning experience of trying to learn on the fly when teams take some things away from us,” Fowler said.