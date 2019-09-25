It was a strong week for the Badger boys soccer team, which picked up a draw and a win in Southern Lakes Conference play.
First up was a home matchup Sept. 17 against Waterford in which the two teams played to a 1-1 stalemate.
The visiting Wolverines got on the board early, as Owen Schneider netted a goal in the sixth minute.
It took another 80 minutes for the Badgers to get their lone goal, as Victor Romero scored the equalizer in the 86th minute to earn the draw just four minutes before the Badgers would have lost the game.
Two days later, the Badgers had another home match, this time against Burlington. Badger got the better of the Demons, winning 4-1.
Badger's Omar Diaz kicked off the scoring in the 12th minute with a goal that was assisted by Jose Baltazar. Henry Blay lengthened the team's lead in the 31st with an unassisted goal to go up 2-0.
Burlington netted its only goal of the game in the 44th minute when Kolton Krueger scored with one minute left until halftime.
Diaz scored his second goal of the game in the 63rd minute, with Baltazar again picking up an assist on the play.
Romero closed out the scoring for the Badgers in the 75th minute with an unassisted goal to make it a 4-1 ballgame.