Badger's boys soccer team kicked off the year with three matches this past week.
Indian Trail
They led the season off with a bang Aug. 27, beating Kenosha Indian Trail 2-1 in Kenosha.
Jose Baltazar started off the scoring in the sixth minute to give Badger an early 1-0 lead.
Indian Trail responded in the 21st minute with an equalizer by David Chon.
Three minutes into the second half, Badger grabbed the lead for good with an Omar Diaz goal that was assisted by Noel Suarez.
Racine Horlick
The Badgers were back at it the next day, with a match against Racine Horlick, also played in Kenosha. The Horlick Rebels were able to beat Badger 2-1.
It took 31 minutes for the first goal of the game, but Racine's Jayden Skenandore scored unassisted to go up 1-0.
Another 31 minutes later, Ramiro Garcia put Horlick ahead 2-0 with an unassisted 62nd-minute score.
Badger's only goal of the game came in the 72nd minute when Diaz scored off an assist from Victor Romero.
Wauwatosa West
Badger's third game in the span of four days came on Aug. 30 in a 5-1 road loss to Wauwatosa West.
Three minutes into the game, Wauwatosa was ahead 2-0 with a second-minute goal by Tyler Piek followed up by a third-minute score by Collin Mullen.
Mullen extended the score to 3-0 early in the second half, and Evan Flieri and Piek each scored late in the half to make it a 5-0 Wauwatosa lead.
Badger scored with four minutes remaining, with Baltazar getting the goal and Marco Alberts picking up an assist.