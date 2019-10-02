Badger’s soccer team picked up a pair of road conference wins last week to bring the team's conference record to a solid 3-1-1.
First up was a Sept. 24 game against Wilmot, which the Badgers easily won in mercy-rule fashion 10-0.
Omar Diaz kicked things off in the fifth minute, scoring off an assist from Victor Romero. Seven minutes later, Marco Alberts scored unassisted to put Badger up 2-0. Another nine minutes after that, Blake Siczkowycz capitalized on an assist from Henry Blay to put the team ahead 3-0.
Diaz scored his second goal of the game at the 28-minute mark, with Ian Taddeo picking up an assist on the play. Three minutes later, Romero scored unassisted to make it 5-0.
Noel Suarez scored in the 40th minute off an assist from Brendan Ring to give the Badgers their final first-half goal, going into the break with a 6-0 advantage.
Badger picked up where they left off once the second half began, scoring four goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half to close out the contest.
Alberts scored his second goal of the game in the 53rd minute with an assist from Jose Baltazar. Romero followed that up two minutes later with his second goal of the game, as Gerardo Ovalle picked up an assist.
Blay scored in the 56th minute for his first goal of the game after picking up an earlier assist. Ovalle did the same in the 57th minute to finish off the Panthers.
The Badgers followed that up with a closer win on Sept. 26 when they defeated Westosha Central 3-1 on the Falcons’ own turf.
Badger got on the board first in the 19th minute when Blay scored off an assist from Riley Bauman.
Siczkowycz scored two minutes later, with an assist from Ian Ward, to put the Badgers ahead 2-0.
It was 51 more minutes before either team scored again, when Westosha’s Andrew Hernandez picked up an unassisted goal in the 72nd minute to cut Badger’s lead to a single goal, 2-1.
Omar Diaz gave the Badgers a bit of breathing room in the 79th minute when he scored off an assist from Blay to bring the game to its final 3-1 score.
It was a strong week of conference play for Blay, who tallied a goal and an assist in each game.
Badger finished off the week with a non-conference game at home Sept. 28 against Waukesha West, the fifth-ranked team in Division 2. The Wolverines lived up to their ranking, beating the Badgers 13-3.
Waukesha scored a pair of goals in the first seven minutes to get out to a quick 2-0 lead, but Badger also netted an early score when Baltazar capitalized off an assist from Riley Bauman.
Over the next 50 minutes, it was all Wolverines, though, as they outscored the Badgers 8-0 in the span to make it a 10-1 ballgame.
The Badgers picked up a goal in the 63rd minute when Suarez scored unassisted, and 10 minutes later in the 73rd minute when Suarez scored with an assist from Zachary Anderson to cut the score to 10-3.
However, Waukesha West scored in the 85th, 86th and 87th minute to end the contest three minutes early.