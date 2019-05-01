The Badger soccer team hosted Southern Lakes Conference foe Westosha Central on April 23, and the home team got the better of its rival in a 5-0 shutout win.
Sophomore Greta Fleer got the scoring started early for Badger, netting a goal in the second minute with an assist from junior Kristen Guyon to go ahead 1-0.
Badger lengthened its lead at the 29-minute mark when senior Brittany Gestrich scored unassisted to make it a 2-0 game.
Gestrich picked up an assist 12 minutes later on a goal by sophomore Ava Pezza that put Badger up 3-0.
The scoring took a break until halftime. But only five minutes after play resumed, senior Zoe Walker netted a goal off an assist from Guyon to make the score 4-0.
After picking up a pair of assists earlier in the game, Guyon was able to score a goal of her own in the 84th minute to wrap up the game’s scoring at 5-0.
Badger one-upped themselves on April 25, beating rival Wilmot 11-1.
Oddly enough, Wilmot had the lead at one point in the game, as Sophia Parisi scored in the game’s opening minute to go ahead 1-0.
The Panthers’ lead did not last long, though, as Badger senior Brittany Gestrich scored the equalizer at the three-minute mark.
Eight minutes later, Badger snatched the lead with another Gestrich goal. Junior Kristen Guyon extended the lead to 3-1 a minute later.
It was 23 minutes before Badger scored again, but in the 35th minute, junior Reese Mikrut scored to make it a 4-1 game.
Just before halftime, Gestrich scored her third goal of the game to put Badger ahead 5-1.
Gestrich picked up where she left off in the first minute of the second half, scoring again to put Badger up 6-1.
Three minutes later, Badger scored twice in the span of a minute, as Mikrut netted the first goal and Gestrich scored her fifth goal of the contest shortly thereafter.
A minute later, Guyon scored again, and Badger had an insurmountable 8-1 lead.
Not content with that seven-goal advantage, the Badgers picked up another score when sophomore Ava Pezza found the back of the net.
Fellow sophomore Greta Fleer ended the game in the 84th minute with a goal to give Badger a 10-goal mercy win.
In total, Gestrich scored five goals, and Guyon scored two goals and picked up four assists to lead the Badger attack.