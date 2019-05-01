The Badger softball team had a tough week, falling in three games.
Union Grove
On April 23, Badger went on the road to face Union Grove, with the hometown Broncos coming away with a 5-3 win.
Union Grove scored a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 4-0 lead with only two frames remaining. The Badgers made the most of their limited time, scoring a run in the sixth and two in the seventh, but their comeback effort came up just short.
Freshman Natalie Ransom led the Badger offense with two RBIs in the game.
The Badgers and Broncos met up again on April 26, this time in Lake Geneva. Union Grove once again came away with a win, this time by a 9-1 final score.
It was a close game for much of the contest, with Union Grove taking a 2-1 lead in the first inning and both teams then going scoreless until the top of the fifth, when Union Grove broke the game open with a six-run inning.
Westosha Central
Sandwiched between the pair of Union Grove games, Badger traveled to Salem to face Westosha Central, and the Falcons picked up a 10-0 five-inning victory.