Badger’s softball team started its week with a powerful offensive performance April 9, beating Southern Lakes Conference foe Wilmot 11-5.
The Badgers never trailed in the contest, going ahead 2-0 in the first inning and never looking back.
Junior Alyssa Bockelman set the tone offensively for the Badgers, picking up three hits and five RBIs in the win. Sophomore Lace Atkinson also had a nice day at the plate, knocking in two RBIs and getting two hits.
Senior Seneca Peterson pitched all seven innings for the Badgers, striking out six Panthers in the process.
Badger then traveled south of the border April 13 to face Woodstock North in Illinois, and even though they trailed early, the Badgers were able to pick up a 4-3 win.
Woodstock got on the board first, thanks to a run in the second inning. The Badgers were not able to scratch one across the plate until the fourth inning when they scored a pair to take a 2-1 lead.
In the fifth, the Thunderbirds tied it up 2-2 with a single run, but Badger responded with another two-run frame in the top of the sixth.
Ahead 4-2 heading into the final inning, Badger had some breathing room, which came in handy when Woodstock North scored a run in the bottom of the seventh. However, Peterson limited the damage there, earning herself a second straight complete-game win.
Bockelman was once again the offensive star, driving in three RBIs while picking up a pair of hits.