Badger's softball team extended its winning streak to six games in a row with a pair of victories over Southern Lakes Conference foes.
On April 16, Badger hosted Burlington and picked up a 9-3 win.
The fifth inning was crucial to the victory, as the Badgers turned Burlington's 3-2 lead into a 7-3 Badger advantage with a five-run frame.
Sophomore Lace Atkinson, freshman Leah Sanders and senior Madison Hunt each had two RBIs for the Badgers.
Badger scored early and often in its other win, a 7-4 home victory against Delavan-Darien on April 18.
With three runs in the first, two in the third and two in the fifth, the Badgers had a field day in the odd-numbered innings to pick up the win.
The Badgers were led by senior Kayla Kerns, who drove in three RBIs in the game.