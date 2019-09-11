The Badger girls swim team made a strong case that they are the favorite to win the Southern Lakes Conference title at the end of the season, by taking first in the Southern Lakes Conference relays Sept. 5 at Delavan-Darien High School.
Badger edged out Burlington for first place in a close finish by a score of Badger’s 200 to Burlington’s 195.
In the first event of the meet, the Badger 200-yard medley relay of Kearyn Brennan, Lauren O’Brien, Ella Eck and Callie Ceshker took third place.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team did one spot better, as the group of Mackenzie Farm, Zoe McNeil, Chopper Ceshker and Addi Nelson placed second.
Callie Ceshker, Morgan Hallatt, Lilly Westlund and Chopper Ceshker notched another third-place finish for the Badgers in the 400-yard intermediate medley relay.
In the 1000-yard freestyle relay, the team of Eck, Brennan, Westlund and Chopper Ceshker placed third as well.
The squad of Westlund, McNeil, Callie Ceshker and O’Brien earned Badger’s only first-place finish of the day in the 200-yard butterfly relay.
Next up was a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle relay by Maddie Hershelman, Farm, Megan Birkett and Hallatt.
Hailey Mraz, Chopper Ceshker, Farm and Nelson came together to take third in the 500-yard freestyle relay, and Brennan, Mraz, McNeil and Nelson also earned a third-place finish in the 400-yard backstroke relay.
The 400-yard breaststroke relay saw the team of O’Brien, Eck, Farm and Hallatt finish second.
To close out the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay squad of Brennan, Eck, O’Brien and Callie Ceshker finished second.