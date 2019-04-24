The Badger tennis team picked up its first sweep of the season April 16, beating Burlington 7-0 in a road match-up.
One singles senior Mason Sniatynski, three singles senior Carson Derda and four singles sophomore Giani Maniscalco all only lost one game in their wins.
Two singles junior Jordan Lauer pulled off Badger’s only 6-0, 6-0 win of the match.
Badger kept the ball rolling against Elkhorn on April 18 with a 6-1 victory.
All three of the Badgers’ doubles squads picked up wins in the meet.
Seniors Graham Bartal and Wyatt VanDyke picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win at one doubles. The two doubles squad of junior Nash Hale and senior Colin Ring won 6-3, 6-1.
Juniors David Nicia and Angel Perez picked up a comeback win at three doubles, losing their first set 4-6, but winning 6-1 and 6-4 in the final two sets.
Badger also picked up wins at one, two and four singles.
Spartan Invite
Over the weekend, the Badgers traveled up to Madison Memorial for the Spartan Invitational, where Badger faced off against some of the state’s top talent. They fared well, splitting their matches 2-2.
The Badgers fell against Madison Memorial on April 19 by a score of 5-2.
Badger’s two wins came from their top singles players, as Sniatynski beat Kevin Li 6-0, 6-2 at one singles and Lauer topped Albert Men 6-2, 6-3 at two singles.
Against Waunakee that same day, the Badgers fared better, winning 4-3.
Singles once again were a strength, with the top three singles players all picking up wins. Besides Sniatynski and Lauer, Derda picked up a three singles victory.
Badger’s doubles win came from the three doubles team of Perez and senior Andrew Klug, who beat Matthew Pulvermacher and Grant Basler 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
The Badgers did well in Day Two of the tournament, beating Oshkosh West 5-2 on April 20.
Sniatynski, Lauer and Maniscalco picked up singles victories for the team. The Ring-Hale duo and Perez-Nicia pairing won their matches at two and three doubles respectively.
They did not do as well against Middleton on April 20, falling 6-1.
Badger’s only win was at three singles where Derda beat Jacob Mandelbrot.
However, two Badgers came very close to victory.
At one singles, Sniatynski fell to Ryan Gold 6-3, 5-7, 7-10 in a match that took extra sets to settle.
Lauer also fell in extra sets at two singles, losing to Ian Connell 3-6, 6-4, 6-10.