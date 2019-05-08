Over the May 3-5 weekend, the Badgers faced off against an elite group of teams in the Sun Prairie Quad, with every team either ranked in the state’s top 10 or just on the cusp of making the list.
The Badgers fared well, winning one of their four matches and coming close in a couple of other contests.
First up May 3 was Brookfield East, which entered the meet ranked second in the state. Badger hung tough, but the Spartans came out on top 6-1.
Badger’s win came in dramatic fashion, as one singles senior Mason Sniatynski beat Andrew Knutson in a pair of tiebreakers 7-6, 7-6.
Two singles junior Jordan Lauer lost a hard-fought match to Henry Irwin in three sets. Irwin took the first 6-3, but Lauer won the second set by the same margin. Irwin was able to clinch the win with a 10-4 victory in the third set.
After the close call, Badger was able to pick up a win against Sun Prairie 4-3 on May 4. The Cardinals came into the match ranked eighth in the state, and Badger head coach Paul Lauterbach says that the win was the first top-10 victory for Badger in his tenure as coach.
Sniatynski had another grueling victory, topping Aiden Schutter 7-6, 7-5. After a close loss, Lauer was able to bounce back with a win 6-0, 6-3 over Josh Baldwin.
Badger’s other two wins came in doubles, where two-doubles partners senior Colin Ring and junior Nash Hale picked up a 6-2, 6-4 victory. The three-doubles pairing of juniors Nicia and Perez won their match 6-0, 6-4.
The Badgers’ next match came against Kettle Moraine, and while the Lasers won 5-2, the Badgers could have picked up a victory had a couple of close matches gone their way.
Both of Badger’s wins came in singles. Sniatynski won 6-3, 6-2 at one singles, and four singles freshman Jake Bethel defeated Mason Kraak 2-6, 6-1, 10-8.
Bethel’s win was one of four third-set tiebreakers, and had the Badgers won the other three close matches as well, it would have been a resounding 6-1 win in their favor instead of a 5-2 loss, showing just how close the match was despite the final score.
Hale and Ring and Perez and Nicia lost tiebreaks at two and three doubles, respectively. Lauer lost a tiebreak to Connor Linzer at two singles.
After three tough matches over the span of two days, Sniatynski was cramping and fatigued. So rather than risk injury to the team’s top player, Lauterbach decided to shake up the lineup May 4 for the team’s final match against Arrowhead.
Sniatynski shifted over to one doubles, Lauer moved up to one singles, and senior Wyatt VanDyke, who usually plays one doubles, played in the two singles spot.
The lineup change against the fourth-ranked Warhawks proved fatal, and the Badgers fell 7-0.
The closest match was at one doubles where Sniatynski and senior Graham Bartal lost 7-6, 6-3 to Jared Pietila and Sam Kredell.
Even though they lost three matches, by winning one and coming close in the others, the Badgers are knocking on the door of the state’s top 10, ranking 11th in the May 5 edition of the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association rankings.
More than just the statewide recognition, though, Lauterbach thinks his players now realize they deserve to be in the upper echelon of the state, without getting too ahead of themselves.
“I’m hoping that win gives us confidence without being cocky,” Lauterbach said.
With the state tournament fast approaching and the Badgers harboring aspirations for a deep run, the experience gained in Sun Prairie should be invaluable.
“Playing in those tournaments, the whole point is to get you ready for the postseason. And I think this tournament did,” Lauterbach said.
Delavan-Darien
After the weekend against the state’s best, Badger returned to Southern Lakes Conference play on May 6 with a home match against Delavan-Darien.
The Badgers pulled off a 7-0 sweep of the Comets, bringing their conference record to 6-0 and putting them one win away from their fourth straight undefeated SLC season. Beating Delavan 7-0 also gave Badger its fourth sweep of the year.