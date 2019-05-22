Badger’s tennis team closed out the regular season with a match against some of the state’s top squads.
On May 14, Badger took on Kenosha Indian Trail, and the two teams tied 3-3.
The Badgers picked up a pair of wins in singles, with senior Carson Derda winning at two singles and sophomore Giani Maniscalco winning at three singles.
Badger’s two doubles squad of senior Colin Ring and junior Nash Hale picked up the team’s only doubles win.On May 16, Badger took on Brookfield Central, with the Lancers winning 6-1.
Badger’s one win came at one singles where junior Jordan Lauer beat Griffin Wagg 6-3, 6-1.
Two more Badgers came close, though, as three singles sophomore Giani Maniscalco lost in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 10-2 and four singles freshman Jake Bethel did as well, 6-4, 3-6, 10-3.
Subsectionals
In their subsectional meet on May 21, the Badgers had a solid day, taking second with 20 points, only two behind first-place Mukwonago.
With the team state tournament qualification taking into account both the subsectional and sectional scores, the Badgers are in great shape so far to make it back to Madison for the second year in a row.
That solid score came thanks to Badgers advancing in six of the seven flights.
Senior Mason Sniatynski advanced at one singles, while Lauer moved on at two singles and Derda qualified at three singles.
All three doubles teams advanced, with seniors Graham Bartal and Wyatt VanDyke at one doubles, Ring and Hale at two doubles and sophomores David Nicia and Angel Perez at three doubles.