While inclement weather has cancelled a number of matches so far this year, Badger’s boys tennis players capitalized on the one match they have had, beating Southern Lakes Conference rival Waterford 5-2.
The Badger singles players carried the team to victory April 9 with a 4-0 sweep of their Waterford counterparts.
Leading the way was senior Mason Sniatynski at one singles and junior Jordan Lauer at two singles, both of whom did not lose a set, winning 6-0, 6-0.
Sophomore Giani Maniscalco lost his first set at three singles against Max Engel of Waterford 6-2, but bounced back with a 7-5 win in the second set and a 7-6 win in the third for the comeback win.
Four singles player junior Angel Perez topped Noah Higgins 6-2, 6-2 to complete the sweep.
Badger’s two doubles team also got a win, as senior Colin Ring and senior Graham Bartal won 6-1, 6-0 over Ethan Brannen and Isaiah Bergstedt.
Waterford was able to pick up its two wins at one and three doubles.
The Wolverines’ one doubles team of seniors Josh and Sam Fay avenged a state meet loss against Badger senior Wyatt VanDyke, who was paired up with a new partner, senior Carson Derda.
At three doubles, Drew and Jack Degreef beat Badger’s junior David Nicia and junior Nash Hale by a score of 6-3, 6-3.