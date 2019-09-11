Badger’s girls tennis team picked up a 7-0 sweep over Elkhorn on Sept. 5 to move to 3-0 in Southern Lakes Conference play this year.
In the sweep, three Badger flights picked up 6-0, 6-0 victories, as Sydney Miller did so at two singles, Annabelle Alberts did it at three singles and Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey accomplished the feat at one doubles.
Zaya Iderzul nearly did it as well, beating Ava Gromacki 6-0, 6-1 at one singles.
The Badgers traveled up to Stoughton for an invitational on Sept. 7, and the Badgers went 2-1 on the day.
First up was a 7-0 sweep over Oregon. Head coach Paul Lauterbach got creative with his lineup, trying out players at positions they do not often play to get them some fresh experience.
Miller picked up a one singles win, Alberts won at two singles, Tinker Trent won at three singles, and Emma Fassano picked up a four singles victory.
Iderzul and Ripkey were Badger’s one doubles winners, Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng won at two doubles, and Lauren Haas and Jaiden Lauer picked up a three singles win.
Badger went back to its more traditional lineup for the remaining two matches of the tournament.
First up was a 6-1 win over Oconomowoc in which Badger’s singles swept 4-0 and two and three doubles also picked up victories.
Against Middleton, the Badgers fell in a close match 4-3.
Iderzul, Miller and Alberts won their matches at one, two and three singles respectively.
The one doubles duo of Anderson and Ripkey very nearly won their match against Jessica Pientka and Noor Rajpal, losing 4-6, 6-0, 11-9 in a three-set match.
At two doubles, the Badgers twice went to a tiebreak, but Lyng and Strasser fell both times, losing 6-7 (4), 6-7 (7) to Cece Hujanen and Rose Ryan.