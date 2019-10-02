For the second year in a row, the Badger girls tennis team has accomplished a rare feat.
At the Southern Lakes Conference championship on Sept. 26 and 28, all seven flights were won by Badger players, as the team claimed its fourth straight conference title.
Before it had happened last year, head coach Paul Lauterbach said it was something he had never seen before. But the Badgers have now done it two seasons in a row.
At one singles, Zaya Iderzul won her three matches 6-0, 6-0 to claim the conference crown.
Sydney Miller won her first two matches 6-0, 6-1 at two singles before winning the championship match 6-0, 6-0.
Three singles player Annabelle Alberts won her first match 6-0, 6-0, her second 6-1, 6-1 and her championship bout 6-1, 6-0.
At four singles, Tinker Trent won 6-0, 6-0 in her first two matches, then clinched the championship by a 6-2, 6-3 margin.
Badger’s top doubles squad of Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey won their first match 6-0, 6-0, then went on to win their second 6-2, 6-4 and the championship round 6-4, 6-4 to claim the top spot.
The two doubles duo of Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng won their opening match 6-0, 6-0, their second 6-0, 6-1 and finished out the championship run 6-4, 6-3.
Lauren Hasse and Jaiden Lauer claimed the three doubles title with a 6-0, 6-1 win in the first round, a 6-0, 6-2 win in the second and a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the final round.
After such a dominant showing in the conference tournament, the Badgers’ postseason future is looking bright.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
The ChiefDogs girls tennis squad saw its own conference tournament success when it hosted the Rock Valley Conference Tournament on Sept. 26, as the team tied for second in the conference with McFarland, just shy of champion East Troy.
Throughout the season, BFWB’s doubles was the team’s strength, and that showed in the conference tournament, with all three duos finishing in second place or better.
At three doubles, the team of Katie Kirschlafer and Faith Long placed second, beating foes from Jefferson, but falling to East Troy’s team in the finals.
At two doubles, Keaton Sperling and Annie Rowe also took second, topping the pair from Whitewater before also losing against East Troy.
Clare Heckert and Emily Gauger claimed the one doubles conference crown when they beat teams from Whitewater and McFarland.
In singles action, the ChiefDogs’ best finish came in one singles, where Hannah Palmer took third place, thanks to wins over Whitewater and McFarland, but a loss to East Troy.