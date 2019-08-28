It was a busy start to the season for the Badger girls tennis team, with 13 matches in a span of five days for the team.
They kicked off the busy week with a trio of matches in Neenah.
Badger’s closest match of the day came against the host squad, where the Badgers won 4-3. The top three singles players for the Badgers all picked up wins, with Zaya Idersul at one, Sydney Miller at two and Annabelle Alberts at three. A win by Emma Fassano and Lauren Haas at three doubles clinched the team victory for Badger.
Badger’s two other matches of the day were big wins, with a 6-1 victory over Hudson and a 7-0 win over Appleton North.
A day later, the Badgers had three more matches at Oshkosh North.
Once again the Badgers beat Appleton North, but after switching around their lineup, the score this time was 5-2. Badger followed that up with 7-0 sweeps of Fond du Lac and Oshkosh North.
On Aug. 22, Badger kicked off conference play with a dual meet against Wilmot, and the Badgers won the match 7-0.
One singles Zaya Idersul, two singles Sydney Miller and three singles Annabelle Alberts all won 6-0, 6-0, and the two doubles team of Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng also won without dropping a game.
Badger hosted its annual tournament on Aug. 23 and 24, and the host team went an undefeated 6-0 on the weekend.
They picked up 7-0 sweeps over Stoughton and Racine Case, and 6-1 wins over Big Foot/Williams Bay, New Berlin Eisenhower and Monona Grove.
Their closest match of the tournament came against Eau Claire Memorial, with the Badgers winning 4-3. Idersul, Miller and Alberts won at one, two and three singles, respectively. In doubles, the top team of Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey picked up a win.