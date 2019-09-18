Badger’s tennis team played a pair of conference matches last week, starting with a 7-0 win over Burlington on Sept. 10.
All four singles players and Badger’s top doubles team beat their Demon foes 6-0, 6-0, and none of the seven matches went to three sets.
Next up was a 6-1 victory over Union Grove, where Badger’s only loss was a closely contested one doubles match that went to three sets. Kayla Maurer and Kaitlyn Krause came out on top over Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (5).
Badger was able to win a three-set match of its own, as the three doubles team of Jaiden Lauer and Lauren Haas beat Sam Chizek and Kyra Hagen 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5).
All five other flights were 6-0, 6-0 wins for Badger.
On Sept. 13 and 14, the Badgers traveled to Nicolet for an invitational in which each Badger player played four matches over the course of the two-day event.
At one singles, Zaya Idersul went 3-1. Two singles player Sydney Miller went 3-1 as well.
Tinker Trent went 2-2 on the weekend at three singles, and four singles player Lauren Haas also went 2-2.
The top doubles pairing of Anderson and Ripkey went 3-1 during the tournament, as did the three doubles duo of Emma Fassano and Ella Klug. At two doubles, Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng went 2-2.