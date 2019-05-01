Badger’s tennis team kicked off the week with a dominant 7-0 win over Southern Lakes Conference foe Wilmot.
Senior Mason Sniatynski put forth the team’s best performance at one singles, picking up a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Wilmot’s Tallon Cole.
The team’s three doubles pairing of juniors Angel Perez and David Nicia nearly did the same, winning their match 6-1, 6-0.
Four singles sophomore Giani Maniscalco and two doubles team senior Carson Derda and junior Nash Hale both picked up 6-0, 6-2 wins. The one doubles team of seniors Graham Bartal and Wyatt VanDyke won 6-0, 6-3.
At two singles, freshman Jake Bethel picked up a 6-3, 6-1 victory. Rounding out the team’s performance was a 6-4, 6-2 win by senior Colin Ring at three singles.
Next up was a road matchup against Westosha Central, which the Badgers again swept 7-0.
Sniatynski did not lose a set, pulling off a 6-0, 6-0 victory at one singles, and four singles player Maniscalco only lost one in a 6-1, 6-0 win.
The highlight of doubles was at three doubles where Nicia and Perez won 6-1, 6-1.
The team rounded out the week April 26 with a 5-2 win over Menomonee Falls.
Sniatynski, Lauer and Maniscalco all won their matches at one, two and three singles, respectively.
In doubles, the duo of Hale and Ring won 6-1, 6-2 at two doubles and Nicia and Perez picked up a 6-2, 6-0 victory at three doubles.