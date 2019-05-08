The Badger track team May 3 took part in the Burlington Invitational. The boys team had a tough time, taking 13th out of 15 teams, but the girls fared better, placing sixth out of 15.
Boys
Badger’s only point scorer on the track was senior Brandon Hirschmann, who placed sixth in the 3200-meter run.
The boys did better in the field events, though.
Senior Brandon Bernardo finished with the team’s best finish of the day, tying for third place in pole vault.
In the shot put, junior Cole Gabor-Pullen finished fourth, and in the discus, senior Zach Brumm placed sixth.
Girls
Senior Hope Ayres-Schulz had a strong meet for the Badgers, taking third in the 300-meter hurdles, fifth in the 200-meter dash and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles.
She was joined by sophomore Emilee Booker, who placed third in the 100-hurdles.
Freshman Vivian Ford also earned points for the team in more than one event, taking third in the 800-meter run and fourth in the 400-meter dash.
Rounding out Badger’s top track performances was senior Isabella Vitullo who took eighth in preliminaries to advance to the finals of the 100-meter dash, where she finished seventh.
The high jump saw a pair of Badgers near the top, as sophomore Macie Todd tied for third and junior Jenelle Burke tied for sixth.
Sophomore Kaleigh Bauer tied for fourth in pole vault.
In the discus, junior Cam Johnston placed fifth.