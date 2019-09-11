After only two seniors graduated from the Badger volleyball team last year, the team on the court will look quite familiar this season.
However, on the bench will be a new face, as Megan Walsh takes over as the team’s head coach.
Walsh is a former University of Wisconsin-Whitewater volleyball player who was the head coach of the varsity volleyball team at Clinton High School for the past four years. So while this will be her first season as the Badgers’ head coach, it is not her first rodeo.
With such a veteran squad at her disposal, Walsh has hit the ground running in the first few weeks of practices instead of needing to devote a ton of time to the basics.
“We’re fine-tuning a lot of things. Little fundamental things, just putting our skills to work and then working on that team dynamic,” Walsh said.
For the past few seasons, Badger’s record has gotten a couple of games better each year. Last season the team finished with a record of 17-16, going above the .500 mark for the first time since 2013.
While the team is proud of that accomplishment, they know they have the ability to do even better than that.
“I think this group is saying we’re going to be better than last year. Not that they’re looking at last year as a bad thing, they’re just looking at it like we need to keep improving,” Walsh said.
Leading that improvement effort will be Kayla Cowart and Cam Johnston, Badger’s two All-Conference players from a year ago, who both return this season. While the pair are the headliners, other returning starters like libero Natalie Culp, and even girls who were coming in off the bench last year, will play a big role in replacing the few seniors the team lost.
“I think last year we had a pretty solid team, and people on the bench really deserved to play. Filling those spots wasn’t any different; they’re still there, just in a different position,” Culp said.
With so many players back this season, the girls feel confident that they know their teammates and their teammates know them.
“It’s definitely beneficial playing with the same players as the past couple of years, because you know their strengths, weaknesses, so it helps us be successful,” Cowart said.
The Badgers hope to finish in the top half of the Southern Lakes Conference standings by the end of the season, which is no easy task with perennial state title contenders like Burlington in the mix. However, with a number of teams losing key components, the Badger girls are excited to get their name out there.
“A lot of seniors from other teams that have played a lot are not around anymore, so I think this is our year to really show who Badger is, and stick it to them,” Johnston said.