Badger’s volleyball team had a loaded slate of nine matches over the course of a week.
They kicked things off Sept. 3 in Walworth in a triangular against Big Foot and Burlington Catholic Central.
First up, the Badgers lost a tight contest against CC 14-25, 25-19, 15-11. Badger followed that with an 18-25, 20-25 loss to cross-lake rival Big Foot.
On Sept. 5, the team kicked off the Southern Lakes Conference season with a bang, beating Westosha Central 3-0 in Lake Geneva. The first set was a solid 25-15 win for the Badgers, though set two was a 25-23 tight match and set three went to extra points before Badger won 27-25.
While Westosha Central might not be the state-title contender it was a season ago, the Badgers’ win over the Falcons is a good sign for their goal of finishing in the top half of the Southern Lakes Conference.
Badger had five matches on Sept. 7 when they traveled to Wilmot for a six-team tournament. They fared well, finishing 4-1 in a three-way tie for first place, though point differential was the deciding factor that led to Wilmot winning and Badger falling to second place.
Badger’s lone loss came against the host Wilmot Panthers in a 2-1 match.
In terms of the Badgers’ wins, they beat Racine Horlick by a score of 2-1 and picked up a 2-0 sweep over Zion-Benton, The Prairie School and Stoughton.
The Badgers finished off their busy week on Sept. 9 with a road match against Milton, though the Red Hawks topped the visiting team 3-1.
Badger won the first set 25-19, but Milton bounced back to win the next three sets 25-16, 25-14, 25-18.
Camryn Johnston led the Badgers with 10 kills in the match, with Kayla Cowart close behind at eight. Cowart also led the team in aces with three.