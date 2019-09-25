The Badger volleyball team started the Southern Lakes Conference season strong, winning their first two games of conference play by a score of 3-0 each time.
When Waterford came to Lake Geneva on Sept. 17, the Badgers knew they would face tough competition to try to keep their undefeated conference season intact. However, the Wolverines got the better of the Badgers, as the visitors picked up a 3-1 win.
“We knew this was going to be a tough win, and we’d need to come in and be at the top of our game,” head coach Megan Walsh said. “We knew that we’d have to come in and limit our errors, and it just wasn’t our night to do that.”
That it was not the Badgers’ night was clear from the start of the first set, as Waterford kicked things off with a 10-1 run. The Wolverines slowly added to the lead throughout the remainder of the set, winning 25-12 to take a 1-0 set lead.
The Badgers kept it close early in the second set, with Waterford only leading 5-4 before the Wolverines went on a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 14-4. From that point on, the deficit was never lower than nine points, and Waterford won the set 25-10 to take a 2-0 lead.
Badger’s struggles in the first two sets came when players would run into each other while going to the ball, or they would stand still and let the ball hit the ground, with two or three people hoping a teammate would get it. Walsh knew right away what was leading to those issues.
“I think tonight as a whole we just didn’t communicate as effectively as we needed to, and that’s ultimately what led to those different plays,” Walsh said.
With their backs against the wall with a 2-0 set deficit, the Badgers responded to the pressure. They jumped out to a quick 6-3 lead, then kept it up until they led 12-8. However, Waterford bounced back to tie it at 12-12, and after some back-and-forth, the Wolverines led 19-17.
Badger charged ahead with six straight points to take a 23-19 lead, which they then closed out at a 25-20 win to cut the set score to 2-1.
Just as the issues in the first two sets came down to one simple thing, the corrections made in the third set were equally evident.
“A lot of it was increased communication, increased trust and faith in each other, and reduced errors,” Walsh said.
The same issues that plagued the Badgers in the first two sets reared their heads in the fourth and final set as well, and Waterford closed out the match with a 25-8 victory.
While the match did not go the way Badger’s squad hoped, near the halfway mark of the season, Walsh hopes the players can look back at the game’s struggles in the future.
“I think it’s a good time for those learning moments. We started out 2-0 in conference and this was a big eye-opener for us, with little things we need to continue to work on,” Walsh said.
Beloit Invite
After the loss to Waterford, the Badgers traveled to Beloit College on Sept. 21 to play in the Beloit Invitational.
The team’s first match came against Racine Lutheran, with the Badgers winning 2-1. Racine won the first set 25-21. But Badger fought back and won the second 25-18 and the third 16-14, with one extra point played in that deciding set, underscoring how closely contested the match was.
In their other action in the tournament, the Badgers fell to Whitefish Bay 2-0, with a first-set score of 25-17 and a 25-13 loss in the second set.