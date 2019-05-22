Badger softball's final game of the regular season came on May 14 when the team traveled to face Delavan-Darien in a road matchup. The Badgers ended the season well, winning 3-2.
The Badgers were able to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but one-run frames by the Comets in the third and fourth tied it up at 2-2.
Badger quickly regained the lead in the fifth inning with a run to go up by a 3-2 score that held for the remainder of the game.
Senior Seneca Peterson played an important role both offensively and defensively for the Badgers. At the plate, she picked up a pair of hits and an RBI, and on the mound she threw all seven innings and struck out 12 batters.
With the win, the Badgers have a three-game winning streak heading into their May 21 playoff game against Janesville Craig.