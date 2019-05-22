ELKHORN — Badger’s baseball team has gotten solid production from its pitchers throughout the year, and at various times has gotten good performances at the plate. However, defense has been a problem area the Badgers just cannot shake.
Those field miscues reared their ugly head in a May 14 matchup in Elkhorn, where the hometown Elks scored five unanswered runs in a 5-3 comeback win.
The Badgers started the game well, scoring three runs in the first two innings.
Junior Addison Hochevar led the game off with a single, stealing second early in the next at-bat. After two straight outs, senior Eli Syverson hit a single that scored Hochevar and put Badger ahead 1-0.
While the rally ended there, the offense kept clicking in the second inning.
After a pair of outs to start the inning, senior Joe Gottinger hit an infield single to get things started. Junior Seth Kawalec followed that up with a home run to centerfield to make Badger’s lead 3-0.
Home runs are relatively rare in high school baseball, but when they come from a No. 9 hitter who has not seen a ton of playing time throughout the year, it is an even more impressive accomplishment.
Badger’s co-head coaches Michael Ploch and Beau Roddy both thought that Kawalec’s performance could serve as a model for other guys on the team.
“He hasn’t been playing much, but we gave him a chance, and he took advantage of it. That’s what we tell our guys: if you’re complaining about playing time, when you get in the game, you’ve got to take advantage of it,” Ploch said.
Roddy agreed, adding that for returning players, experience is crucial.
“A lot of these juniors aren’t getting as much playing time, but then you get that chance and it’s a tryout for next year. They’re going to be the leaders next year, so they need to learn what it takes to step up,” Roddy said.
Elkhorn began to chip away at Badger’s three-run lead in the third inning, scoring two runs that were aided along by Badger defensive errors.
The Badgers held strong in the next two innings, keeping the lead 3-2 heading into the second-to-last inning. They were not able to hold onto their lead, though, as a few more errors led to a three-run sixth inning to give Elkhorn a 5-3 advantage.
With their offense unable to score in the seventh, the Badgers fell to Elkhorn 5-3. After the offense raced out to a 3-0 lead through the first two innings, Badger fell silent for the remaining five, getting shutout in the third through seventh frames.
Even with only three runs of support behind him, the pitcher, Hochevar, did all he could to give Badger a fighting chance, striking out six, walking none and throwing 78 percent of his 82 pitches for strikes. Of Elkhorn’s five runs, only one was allowed, meaning it was the Badger defense, not Hochevar, that allowed the Elks to seize the comeback victory.
“Addison did a great job. I don’t know if he walked anyone, I think he had around 80 pitches and three quarters of them were strikes. He did his job; the defense didn’t,” Roddy said.
The two teams met again on May 16, and Elkhorn once again came out on top, this time by a score of 7-1.
Elkhorn never trailed in the game, first grabbing the lead 1-0 in the second inning, and adding four in the fifth and two in the sixth to go ahead 7-0.
Badger’s only run of the game came in the bottom of the seventh inning when Kawalec singled to score Syverson, who had singled one batter earlier to lead off the frame.
It has not been a perfect year for the Badgers, who finish the regular season with a 6-15 record. However, with the playoffs still to come, there’s hope for the team to finish strong.
In fact, the players do not have to look far back for inspiration: The 2017 Badger baseball team finished with a 9-13 record and pulled a few upsets to win their Regional bracket.
While none of the current players and neither of the head coaches were part of that squad, they have faith that they will re-summon that 2017 magic.
“A hot team going into the playoffs can be dangerous, no matter what our record is,” Ploch said.