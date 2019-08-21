Badger’s girls tennis team has been on a hot streak the past few years, winning the Southern Lakes Conference three years in a row and sending plenty of individual players to the state meet, as well as making a trip to the team state meet last year.
Despite all of that prior success, head coach Paul Lauterbach thinks this year’s squad has the potential to be even more talented than in past seasons.
“I think we’re deeper and if everybody stays healthy, I think we’re as strong or stronger,” Lauterbach said.
While Badger lost a few important seniors from last year’s team, including state-meet doubles qualifiers Claudia Huerth and Hannah Gage, they also return most of their varsity players and a handful of varsity-caliber JV players.
The Badgers have four returning individual state meet players in sophomore Zaya Iderzul and seniors Annabelle Alberts, Lillie Ripkey and Ava Anderson, who will serve as a solid top of the lineup no matter where they end up playing this season.
As those returning players get better, and other teammates rise to the occasion, Lauterbach says he has 14 or 15 girls who will be competing to fill out the 10-player roster.
Not only is it good for the Badgers to have some players ready to fill in if injuries strike, having talented players below you on the depth chart serves as a good motivator.
“When you have four or five kids fighting for your spot, you tend to practice a little harder,” Lauterbach said.
The team’s schedule is loaded at the front of the year, with 13 matches in the first week. So Lauterbach will play around with different lineups early on in the year to find the perfect one to use moving forward.
Even though this year’s team may end up being more talented than last season’s squad, Lauterbach is quick to point out that does not guarantee they will achieve all the same accolades that they did a season ago, as other teams continue to get better as well.
That said, Lauterbach still believes his team is as good as any in the state.
“There’s nobody we can’t compete with,” he said. “We may lose, but I don’t think there’s anybody in the state that we can’t have a good match with.”