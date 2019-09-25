Whenever Badger and Burlington collide on the gridiron, it is sure to be an exciting match between the familiar rivals and perennial Southern Lakes Conference front-runners.
The Sept. 20 matchup between the two teams lived up to the billing, as the game’s result was not decided until there was less than 30 seconds remaining on the clock in a back-and-forth 40-37 Burlington victory on Badger’s home turf.
No player made more of an impact on his team’s chances to win than Demons quarterback Dalton Damon, who had a hand in all six of the team’s touchdowns, with four passing touchdowns and two rushing scores.
Damon helped start the scoring 1:15 into the contest, when he threw a short pass to tight end Dylan Runkel, who busted through the Badger defense to score and give Burlington a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive, Badger was able to march down the field, but a fumble in the red zone neutralized the team’s momentum. The Demons capitalized on the mistake with their second aerial score, as Damon threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to running back Zach Wallace. They missed the extra point, so the score was 13-0 with three minutes left in the first.
Badger struck back just 25 seconds into the second quarter with a 1-yard rushing score by Cole Gabor-Pullen to cut the deficit to 13-7.
After Badger forced a Burlington punt, Gabor-Pullen scored again, this time on a 12-yard rush. There was a bad snap on the extra point attempt, but holder Kegan Huber salvaged the play by throwing the ball to tight end Tyler Deleskiewicz in the end zone for a two-point conversion to give Badger a 15-13 lead with 7:44 left until halftime.
The Demons were able to score a pair of touchdowns before the half, with a 3:12 38-yard passing strike from Damon to Otto Traxinger and a 2-yard Damon rush with 14 seconds on the clock to give the visiting team a 26-15 halftime advantage.
On the first drive after halftime, the Badgers caught Burlington by surprise with a 25-yard pass to receiver Joey Amann, who was left alone along the sidelines without a Demons cornerback guarding him. Badger followed that up with a 40-yard touchdown rush by quarterback Grant DuMez, who also punched in a two-point conversion run to bring the score to a 26-23 Burlington lead just 21 seconds into the second half.
It only took 21 more seconds for Burlington to win back some breathing room, though, as Damon rushed for a 4-yard touchdown, and an extra point made it again a double-digit Demon lead, 33-23.
Gabor-Pullen scored his third touchdown of the game on the next drive with a 20-yard score to bring Badger back within three points, 33-30, at the 7:07 mark.
Nearly a full quarter later, Badger was able to regain the lead when running back Tanner Garrels scored on a 9-yard run, and an extra point made it a 37-33 advantage for the Badgers with 7:37 remaining.
Burlington scored quickly to snatch the lead back, as Damon threw another touchdown pass to Runkel, this time an 11-yard score, putting the Demons on top 40-37.
That quick score may have come back to bite Burlington, though, as the Badgers had 5:37 on the clock to try to produce a game-winning drive. At first, it looked like they would easily do so, marching down to the edge of the red zone with ease.
However, they stalled near the 30-yard line, and after a fourth-down conversion pass fell incomplete, the Demons regained possession with 30 seconds left to seal the game in victory formation.
Overall, it was a successful day on the ground for the Badgers, with 463 rushing yards in the game, led by 203 yards and a touchdown from DuMez and 174 yards and three scores by Gabor-Pullen. However, that success running the ball was marred by two fumbles in the first half and a plethora of penalties, which ended up costing the Badgers the victory, despite executing their rushing attack to near perfection.
“That was the game plan, but no running game works when you get penalties, and no running game works when you cough up the football,” Badger coach Matt Hensler said.
While DuMez and Gabor-Pullen were the guys crossing the goal line, it was clear from the running game that Badger’s offensive line was doing its job and manhandling the Demon defenders.
For Burlington, it was a major victory for the undefeated Demons, who moved their record to 5-0, but more importantly, beat their nearby rivals.
“I think any time you play a team within your league that’s been in the top half of the conference or has several conference championships, you know it’s going to be a big game,” Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen said. “They’ve got a heck of a football team, and they’re well-coached. So, to come away with our kids battling to the end and having a victory at the end feels good.”
Meanwhile for the Badgers, the loss moved their record to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in Southern Lakes Conference play. Still, the loss does not end Badger’s dreams of the postseason, so long as they get over the sting and get back to work next week.
“Nothing to throw the season away over. It’s disappointing for sure, but we’ll be ready to go Monday,” Hensler said.
Next up for the Badgers is a road trip to face Westosha Central on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. in Salem.
It has been a tough season for the Falcons, who come into the game with a 1-4 record after losing 56-7 to Waterford in their last contest.