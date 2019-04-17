Williams Bay's baseball team notched its first win of the year April 9, beating crosstown rival Faith Christian 18-8.
Faith got out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Bay fought back to take a lead of its own, 3-2, in the bottom of the first.
A five-run second inning by the Eagles put them in control 7-3, but from that point on, it was all Bulldogs. Williams Bay outscored Faith Christian 15-1 the rest of the way, including an eight-run fifth inning to seal the game.
The offensive leaders for Williams Bay were sophomore Harley Knight, sophomore Sam Norton and senior Jack Kuiper, each of whom had three RBIs in the game. Freshman Collin Kuiper and sophomore Charlie Schultz each drove in two RBIs, and freshman Aidan Hoover knocked in one.
Both Kuipers and Norton also scored four runs apiece, while junior Marc Gallegos crossed the plate three times.
The Bulldogs did not fare as well on April 15 in a doubleheader against Johnson Creek, with the Bluejays taking the sweep 18-0 and 11-0.