Williams Bay’s baseball team did not get off to the start they hoped for, losing a 16-1 contest April 2 to Hustisford/Dodgeland in the first game of the year.
The Bulldogs’ best inning was in the third, when they held Hustisford off the board in the top of the inning and scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the frame.
WBHS fared a little better in their second game of the year three days later. The Bulldogs hosted a home game against Heritage Christian, and the visiting Patriots won 12-5.
Senior Jack Kuiper pitched well, throwing four innings and only allowing three earned runs. At the plate, he picked up an RBI, a steal and a run scored.
Freshman Ian Pierce, freshman Aidan Hoover and sophomore Sam Norton all scored runs as well. Norton and sophomore Charlie Schultz each drove in one RBI apiece.