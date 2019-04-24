The Williams Bay baseball team only played one game during the week, with a 4-3 loss April 22 to Alden-Hebron.
Alden-Hebron scored a pair of runs in the first inning and two more in the third to fuel the win.
Williams Bay was able to score a run in the third and two in the fifth, but it was not enough to pick up the win.
Sophomores Harley Knight and Sam Norton, as well as freshman Aiden Hoover, all drove in a run in the game. Freshman Collin Kuiper scored twice, while senior Jack Kuiper scored once.