Both the Williams Bay baseball and softball teams took part in playoff action this week, and both were eliminated from state title contention.
Softball
After winning their first round matchup 8-4, the Bulldogs had a May 21 road game against top-seeded Horicon. The Marshmen proved why they were the higher-ranked squad, beating the Bay 18-0.
The Bulldogs only managed three base runners in the game, with walks drawn by freshmen Emily Gauger and Alyvia Woodlee, and the game’s only hit came from senior Tori Pollak.
Baseball
Williams Bay’s baseball team hit the road May 23 for their first playoff game, heading to Brookfield to take on Brookfield Academy.
The Blue Knights were able to handle the Dogs, beating them 11-1.
Three Bay players were able to pick up hits in the game, as junior Nate Mannelli and sophomore Sam Norton hit singles and senior Jack Kuiper knocked in a double.
Kuiper, the team’s only senior player, scored the only run in the game for Williams Bay.