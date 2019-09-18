Williams Bay’s eight-man football team hosted one of the best teams in the state Sept. 13, when 10th-ranked Oakfield came to the Bay. The highly ranked visitors lived up to the hype, defeating the Bulldogs 65-6.
Despite the final score, Williams Bay was able to hang tough early.
The Oaks scored a touchdown halfway through the first quarter, but failed to convert on a two-point conversion. With 1:13 left in the first, Oakfield kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it a 9-0 ballgame. The first quarter was the only one in which the Bulldogs held the Oaks to single digits.
Just seven seconds into the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored on a 7-yard rushing touchdown by Raul Rojas. Though the extra point was unsuccessful, the score was 9-6, and Williams Bay was within a field goal.
While the Bay held tough in those first 13 minutes, the 10th-best eight-man team in the state soon began to show why they have earned that ranking. Oakfield scored 29 points in the remainder of the second quarter, including a 56-yard passing touchdown and a 55-yard punt return for a score, to make it a 38-6 game at halftime.
The Oaks continued to pull away in the second half, scoring 13 points in the third quarter and 14 points in the fourth.
It was a balanced offensive attack for the Oaks, as nine different players each had a touchdown of some sort in the game. Javaun Mielke was the star of the game, though, with 167 rushing yards and two scores, 35 receiving yards and a touchdown, plus a punt return for a score.
Williams Bay’s top offensive producer was Rojas, who rushed for a team-high 51 yards and the team’s only touchdown. Defensively, Cole Oertel’s interception was a bright spot.
With the loss, the Bulldogs move to 0-4 on the season, with a tough stretch of games ahead as they play their next four games on the road.
First up on that road trip is a Sept. 21 game in Algoma. With the game taking place on a Saturday, kickoff will be at 1 p.m.