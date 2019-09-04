After a 60-0 loss in the first-ever eight-man varsity football game at Williams Bay, there was nowhere to go but up.
While the Bulldogs lost 26-19 in their second game of the season on the road against the Port Edwards Blackhawks, they made strides of improvement from the first week.
The most noticeable improvement for the Bay was the one on the scoreboard. They only lost by a single touchdown, and had a lead at various points throughout the game.
Williams Bay came out strong in the first half, outscoring the Blackhawks 19-12 in the first two quarters for a halftime lead.
Port Edwards started chipping away at its deficit in the third quarter, when the Blackhawks added six points and kept the Bay out of the end zone to make it a 19-18 Bulldogs lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs’ one-point lead could not hold, as Port Edwards scored eight points in the final quarter to win the ballgame.
With quarterback Cole Oertel rushing for one score and running back Raul Rojas scoring a pair of touchdowns, it should give both players an extra shot of confidence to build on for the remainder of the season.
It was not just the final score that saw improvement. The Bulldogs also moved the ball much better in Week Two.
Against New London, Williams Bay gained 21 total yards of offense, with 40 passing and negative 19 yards rushing. Against Port Edwards, on the other hand, Oertel threw for 141 yards and the Bulldogs squad ran for 208 yards on 42 carries for a respectable 5.0 yards per carry average.
That said, it was not a perfect game for the Bay. They gave up three turnovers, all interceptions, while not forcing any turnovers of their own to lose the ever-important turnover battle 3-0.
Committing 12 penalties for 103 yards, while Port Edwards only had six flags for 50 yards, is another area for further improvement by the team.
In this first season of varsity football, improvement is critical for the Williams Bay program. And while it resulted in a loss, the Week Two game against Port Edwards was a step in the right direction.