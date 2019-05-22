Williams Bay's golf team traveled to Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie on May 15 for the Trailways Conference tournament. The team had a respectable finish, taking third in the South division with a 358 score that would have won either of the conference's other two divisions.
Senior Thomas Korsholm not only had the best score for the Bulldogs, he also recorded the lowest score in the tournament, shooting a 76 to take first place overall, two strokes ahead of Parkview's Madi Vine.
Fellow Bulldogs senior Jack Barton also cracked the top 10, as his 87 put him in a tie for seventh place.
Sophomore Kori Wilson shot a 95 and sophomore Abel Turner shot a 100 to round out Williams Bay's scoring in the meet.