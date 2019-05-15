The Williams Bay softball team lost four Trailways Conference games over the past week, but the Bulldogs were also able to pick up a non-conference win.
Williams Bay’s win came on May 11 in a resounding 13-3 victory over Kenosha Christian Life. However, the Bulldogs also lost an 18-1 game against Johnson Creek the same day.
On May 7, the Bulldogs lost a high-scoring game 15-4 against Palmyra-Eagle. Palmyra scored six runs in the first, then three in each of the next three innings to close out the game.
Junior Hannah Rabenhorst, junior Cassie Silverman, sophomore Annika Olson and sophomore Austyn Hartwig each drove in one RBI in the loss.
It was a lower scoring game when the two teams met two days later in Williams Bay, with the Panthers winning 4-1.
The Bay’s only run came in the fifth inning when senior Tori Pollak hit a sacrifice fly to score freshman Emily Gauger.
Williams Bay wrapped up the regular season with an 8-1 loss to Deerfield on May 13.
The Bulldogs’ first postseason game was scheduled for May 16 on the road against Dodgeland.