For the past three years, the Williams Bay volleyball team has been the cream of the Trailways Conference crop, winning three straight conference titles. In fact, the past two seasons saw the Bulldogs not lose a single set in conference play.
While another undefeated conference season is the team’s goal, head coach Bill Nevoraski does not want his team to get so cocky that they become complacent.
“You never really know what teams are bringing back. Sometimes freshmen come out and play out of nowhere,” Nevoraski said.
However, the team has taken to heart a new motto this year: Just play Bulldog volleyball. In other words, just do your job, and the rest will sort itself out.
“It's definitely important not to play down to other teams' levels,” middle hitter Cassie Silverman said. “Don't care about what other teams are doing. Just play at the level we know how.”
In order to help keep the team sharp despite the possibility of an easy conference slate, the Bulldogs play a rigorous out-of-conference schedule, playing against some of the best teams in the area like reigning state champion Burlington Catholic Central.
They will also be facing off against cross-lake rivals Big Foot and Badger, which gives the team a little added excitement in the attempt to reign as the best team on the lake.
“We've grown up playing them, so it's fun to see how far we've all gotten,” libero and outside hitter Hannah Rabenhorst said.
Adding to the stakes of the rivalry is the fact that Williams Bay’s new assistant coach, Sydney Racky, is a former Big Foot standout, as well as an All-American for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Racky’s collegiate experience gives her a fresh view on the sport, and she has brought some changes with her to the Bulldogs program.
“I'm bringing in a lot of new things in terms of pre-care, after-care. We're implementing a whole lifting plan, changing how each position is warming up,” Racky said. “We're trying to implement new things that we think opponents might not be doing, or things we can do to gain an edge on them.”
The teams the Bulldogs are hoping to edge past the most are their playoff foes. For the past two seasons, the Bay has won its first playoff game, but lost in the second round.
Nevoraski knows that the team wants to make a deeper run, and also that the team is capable of overcoming its recent stumbling block.
“We'd like to go further; it’s a no-brainer,” Nevoraski said. “There's no reason why, if they keep their heads on, play well together as one unit, that they can't go farther.”