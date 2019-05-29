Whenever Badger and Big Foot/Williams Bay face off on the soccer field, no matter how well either team is playing, or how poorly, one thing is certain: It will always be a close contest.
Even after considering the fact that Badger is nearly two times larger than Big Foot and the Bay combined, in recent years the two teams have been closely matched.
That held true again May 21 when the ChiefDogs pulled off a 1-0 win in a defensive standoff in Lake Geneva.
In the opening minutes, BFWB was able to put significant offensive pressure on the Badgers, forcing senior goalkeeper Taryn Sproul to pull of a couple of incredible saves to keep the game scoreless.
Eventually, though, the ChiefDogs broke through in the 12th minute when junior Hannah Palmer fed a crisp pass to senior Abby Peterson, who nailed the one-timer to go up 1-0.
The always dangerous Peterson found a hole in the otherwise attentive Badger defense and capitalized when she had the chance.
“The ball was kind of popping around in there in the middle, and we lost track of our mark, and it went right to her, and they were able to finish on that opportunity,” Badger head coach Ross Fowler said.
Little did either team know, but with 78 minutes remaining, that would be the only score of the game.
In part, that was because after allowing that first goal, Badger hunkered down and played strong defense.
“After that, I thought we were pretty solid defensively and limited their looks,” Fowler said. “I thought Madison Roen did a good job on Peterson tonight, just kind of making it difficult for her to do what she wanted to do.”
Even though they started playing better after the goal, the Badgers were dealt a tough blow in the 35th minute when senior captain Maddie McClenathan left the game after a long injury stoppage. Not only did they lose a solid player, but an important leader as well.
Nonetheless, the Badgers rallied around the loss.
“We talked about trying to do what Maddie would, giving the effort and focus she would, and how she would want to be here and a part of it,” Fowler said.
Badger played well to honor their wounded teammate, but the ChiefDogs’ defense was too tough to crack.
Despite the fact that Big Foot/Williams Bay was only able to score once, BFWB head coach Rene Perez was proud of the way his team played offensively.
“We had some really good chances, the keeper made some good saves; she’s a good keeper. I’m really satisfied the way we came out and were playing and connecting good passes,” Perez said.
With the playoffs starting up on May 30, Perez was happy to see his team put forth a strong performance against a school that is larger than any they will face in the postseason.
“It’s always fun to play against bigger schools and test where you’re at, especially now coming to the playoffs next week,” Perez said.
Big Foot/Williams Bay
In their final game of the regular season, the ChiefDogs mustered up more offense, outscoring Monroe 6-1 on May 23.
Peterson put forth a well-rounded performance, scoring two goals and picking up three assists.
Palmer, junior Abby Vandebogert, junior Sophie Rasmussen and junior Maya Torrez each picked up one goal in the win.
Badger
The Badgers had a bit of trouble in their final game of the regular season on May 23, falling 2-0 to Waterford.
A goal just before halftime gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead, and another score 13 minutes into the second half iced the game.