The Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis team picked up a win April 15 in its season opener, 4-3 over Edgerton.
Doubles was the strength for the ChiefDogs, as they swept the Crimson Tide 3-0.
The top pairing of seniors Christian Karabas and Gunnar Smith won a close match 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 over Ben Zartman and Connor Masanz.
At two singles, juniors Jack Grunow and Owen Martin beat Joe Hatlen and Grant Delzer 6-1, 6-1.
Seniors Eli Hibl and A.J. Courier won their three singles match 7-6 (5), 6-1.
Clinching the win for the ChiefDogs was a win by their four singles player John McHugh, who beat Jacob Hendersoal 2-0, 2-0 in a default.
Ian Stratton, Eman Carreno and Nolan Peyer lost their matches at one, two and three singles.