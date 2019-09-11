Big Foot/Williams Bay’s girls tennis co-op had a pair of Rock Valley Conference matches on consecutive days, and the ChiefDogs did well, winning both.
On Sept. 4, the team faced McFarland, and BFWB picked up a tight 4-3 victory at home.
Two singles player Jameson Gregory picked up the team’s only singles win 6-4, 6-2 over Aeryn Olson, though one singles player Hannah Palmer nearly won her match against Michelle Butcher in a three-set barn-burner 6-3, 1-6, 8-10.
All three doubles teams won for Big Foot/Williams Bay, as the top duo of Emily Gauger and Clare Heckert beat Greta Corcoran and Grace Hines 6-1, 6-0. Two doubles team Annie Rowe and Keaton Sperling topped Sarah Kopp and Sadie Bartzen 6-3, 6-4. And the three doubles team of Hanah Nordmeyer and Katie Kirschlafer beat Lauren Shields and Kimiya Pournik 6-4, 6-2.
The next day, the ChiefDogs were back at it with a home match against Edgerton, which the home team won 6-1.
All three doubles teams won their matches for the ChiefDogs, as Heckert and Gauger, Rowe and Sperling and Kirschlager and Faith Long won at one, two and three doubles respectively.
Palmer won her one singles match, Gregory won her two singles match, and Morgan Berg picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win over Zoe Lein at four singles.
Even Big Foot/Williams Bay’s lone loss was nearly a win, as Casey Kirschlager lost a three-set match 6-4, 4-6, 7-10.