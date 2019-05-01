The Big Foot/Williams Bay tennis team had a tough time getting matches in, with the weather postponing three contests. However, the ChiefDogs made the most of the one they got in, winning all three matches April 26 in a quad meet in East Troy.
Three different flights went undefeated on the day for the ChiefDogs. At two singles, Eman Carreno won all three matches, while the one doubles team of Christian Karabas and Gunnar Smith and the three doubles squad of A.J. Courier and Eli Hibl did the same.
Four singles player Kyle Gerdes and three singles’ Nolan Peyer each won two matches in the meet.