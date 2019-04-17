The Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association announced April 13 that Big Foot athletic director Tim Collins has been named the Athletic Director of the Year for District 6.
Covering an area that ranges nearly from Janesville to Milwaukee and from the Illinois border up to Oakfield, District 6 includes about 75 schools.
This is the second year that Collins has won Athletic Director of the Year in District 6, with the first time coming in 2007.
Since winning that first award, Collins has become much more involved in the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, including taking the role of president in 2017 — experience that Collins thinks gave him a better resume to win the second time around.
“Since then, I’ve done a lot more for the organization than I did then. This time, I’m much more qualified for it,” Collins said.
The District 6 athletic directors voted unanimously April 9 to choose Collins at their spring caucus in Hartford. Collins was nominated for the award by Burlington athletic director Eric Plitzuweit.
Plitzuweit praised Collins’ willingness to help other local athletic directors, especially ones less experienced than him.
“As past president, he helps set up the mentorship program with the state. There’s a new athletic director at any school, we always try to set them up with a veteran athletic director to teach the ropes, and Tim has helped in that capacity,” Plitzuweit said. “He’s somebody we can go to, and he’s always willing and able to take time to talk and answer questions that any of us have.”
By being named the district’s top athletic director, Collins is now in the running to be named the statewide Athletic Director of the Year at the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association annual conference in November. Collins will be one of seven nominees, going up against the other six district nominees.
Besides just his work helping out the athletic directors around the state, Collins’ role in Big Foot’s referendum vote and the ensuing construction could factor into the state Athletic Director of the Year voting, Plitzuweit said.
As an athletic director, Collins is used to giving out awards to standout athletes at Big Foot. But the tables have been turned, which he says is a special honor.
“It’s very humbling. I’m usually giving them out, not receiving them, so it’s a little different being on this end,” Collins said.