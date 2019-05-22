Big Foot's baseball team finished off the regular season by going 1-2 over the course of three days.
First up was a high-scoring, extra-innings road win over Edgerton 14-13 on May 14.
The Chiefs made a big comeback, scoring nine runs in the seventh inning to force extra innings before eventually winning the game, thanks to a pair of runs in the ninth.
Senior Jack Hereley led the way offensively, going 4-for-5, driving in five RBIs and scoring a run in the game.
Junior Jack Gillingham and sophomore Anthony Hibl also drove in multiple RBIs with two apiece, while Hibl and senior Kaleb Greco led the team in runs scored with three each.
Big Foot's May 15 game was another close contest, but a lower-scoring one, with the hometown McFarland Spartans picking up a 7-5 win.
The Chiefs scored two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 5-5, but the Spartans answered with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to pick up the win.
Big Foot junior Haden Tipps hit a pair of doubles and drove in three RBIs to lead the Chiefs, and senior Nolan Gosse and Gillingham drove in one apiece.
Big Foot's final game of the regular season came on May 16 when Edgerton beat the Chiefs 7-2.
Gosse picked up Big Foot's only RBI of the game, while Gillingham and sophomore Eli Greco each scored a run.