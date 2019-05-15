The Big Foot baseball team picked up a pair of conference wins and a close loss in three games of action.
On May 7, the Chiefs picked up a decisive 12-2 victory at home against Clinton.
Most of the damage was done early, as Big Foot scored six runs in the first and four in the second inning.
Junior Sam Dickerson had a big day at the plate for Big Foot, driving in two RBIs and scoring two runs. Sophomore Anthony Hibl, junior Jack Gillingham, senior Aaron Nielsen and senior Colton Berg each picked up one RBI.
Senior Jack Hereley led the team with three runs scored.
Hibl picked up the win on the mound, throwing six innings, striking out seven and now allowing any earned runs.
The Chiefs kept rolling May 9 with a 6-2 road win over Clinton.
Junior Haden Tipps drove in three RBIs in the win to lead the offense. Dickerson and Hereley each drove in one RBI.
Senior Brock Schoenbeck got the win, throwing six innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out three.
Big Foot was not able to win a May 10 matchup against Whitewater, but fell in a close contest 5-3.
Senior Nolan Gosse and Dickerson both knocked in an RBI in the game, while Gosse, Gillingham and Schoenbeck all scored a run.