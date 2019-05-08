WALWORTH — While Big Foot’s baseball team has hung tough with some of the best teams in the state this season, the past weekend wasn’t the Chiefs’ strongest, as they lost a pair of games because of the 10-run mercy rule.
First up was a home matchup against Whitewater on May 3, which the Whippets won 11-0.
The visitors kicked the game off with three runs in the first, then followed that up with five more runs in the second to take a commanding 8-0 lead early on.
Whitewater scored another pair of runs in the fourth and a single run in the fifth to ice the game.
Big Foot only managed three base runners in the game, with hits by senior Jack Hereley and junior Sam Dickerson, and a walk by senior Kaleb Greco.
After the Friday night game, the Chiefs were back at it for a 10 a.m. Saturday game against Evansville. Big Foot’s slump carried over to that contest as well, and they lost 12-1.
The Blue Devils looked sharp from the start, while the Chiefs came out flat. Evansville jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the first out of the game. They scored one more run in the remainder of the inning for a 4-0 lead through one.
Evansville stayed hot in the second inning, scoring another four runs to put Big Foot behind 8-0 after two innings for the second game in a row.
With early Chiefs errors and wild pitches aiding the Blue Devils’ scoring effort in the first two innings, those mental mistakes began to harm other areas of Big Foot’s performance for the remainder of the game
“Baseball’s a mental game. When you take your bad at-bat to defense, now you boot a ball. Now you take that back to offense and you strike out or pop up. You’ve got to learn how to flush things away,” head coach Steve Bochat said.
After those first two rough innings, the Chiefs settled down for the next couple of innings, holding Evansville scoreless in the third and fifth innings, and only allowing one run in the fourth.
The fourth inning also saw Big Foot’s lone run of the game.
Senior Colton Berg led off the inning with a single, and once he was on base, junior Cole Vance replaced him as a courtesy runner. Vance then made it to second on a wild pitch.
Senior Max Hildebrandt hit an infield single that advanced Vance to third base, and a double steal allowed the junior to cross the plate to make the game 9-1.
Three runs by Evansville in the top of the sixth inning put the score at 12-1, and with the Chiefs unable to get the deficit back below 10 in the bottom of the frame, the game ended after six innings.
Big Foot’s offensive effort was better in this contest, in which they picked up eight hits. However, they only got back-to-back hits once in the game, as the team was unable to get a rally going.
“We’re swinging the bat well, we put the ball in play, but we’re not stringing them together,” Bochat said. “We get one here, then we pop up, the ground out, and then we get another one later. That’s the way baseball is — every day you don’t know what you’re going to get.”
The pair of losses to Rock Valley Conference foes brings Big Foot’s record to 3-9, putting them in eighth place in the conference standings.
They will get a good chance to improve that mark in the next two games, though, as they face 1-11 Clinton twice over the next week.