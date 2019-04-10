Big Foot’s track team had a busy week with a pair of meets, with the best team performance came April 6 at the Clinton Relays. While the boys finished ninth out of 11 teams, the girls took third place out of 11.
BFHS’s boys best performances were a pair of fifth-place finishes.
The short medley relay 1600 team of junior Owen Martin, junior Kyle Higgins, freshman Basil Demco and senior Jalen DeLeon finished fifth.
Also taking fifth was senior Kollin Leidberg, who earned the finish in the shot put.
En route to a third-place team finish, the girls saw many top places.
In the 100-meter hurdles, sophomore Kaci Enz took third. Enz also finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, just behind teammate senior Claire Beyers, who took fourth.
The 100-meter relay team of Beyers, junior Annie Rowe, freshman Lydia Larson and sophomore Malia Bronson placed fourth. Those same four girls also took second in the 200-meter relay.
A short medley relay team of sophomore Genna Sandstrom, freshman Alyssa Marsh, freshman Ashley Ritchey and freshman Annie Murphy placed second. In the short medley 1600, a team of Bronson, Rowe, Larson and freshman Kate Hoover also took second.
In the long jump, Beyers took second place and Bronson was not far behind in fifth.
Jefferson Quad
At the Jefferson Quad on April 2, both the boys and girls of Big Foot placed fourth out of four teams. But they were not without individual successes.
In the 400-meter dash, freshman Gus Foster took first place with a time of 58.36.
Other than Foster’s first, the boys’ best places were a trio of fourth finishes.
The senior DeLeon took fourth place in the high jump, Demco took fourth in the high jump, and sophomore River Riley took fourth in the triple jump.
The girls team saw a few more runners finish in the top four.
In the 400, freshman Kate Hoover placed first with a time of 1:07.9. Sophomore Tess Gillingham placed fourth in the event as well.
Sophomore Kaci Enz earned first place in the 100-meter hurdles, while Beyers and sophomore Kelly Kline took third and fourth respectively in the 300-meter hurdles.
Bronson placed fourth in the 100-meter dash. Bronson was also a part of a 100-meter relay team with Ritchey, Larson and Reagan Courier that earned first place.
A team of Bronson, Beyers, Courier and Larson finished second in the 200-meter relay, 0.87 seconds behind the first-place squad.
In the pole vault, Gillingham tied for third place.
Beyers and Ritchey finished back-to-back in the long jump in third and fourth place respectively.
In the triple jump, junior Viola Larson took third, followed by Lydia Larson in fourth.