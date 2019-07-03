WALWORTH – After a referendum passed in November 2018, Big Foot High School was all set for a slate of improvements to its athletic facilities to take place this spring and summer.
However, abnormally wet weather has thrown a wrench into the plans.
With all the rain the region has seen this spring and summer, the construction of Big Foot’s new turf fields is running behind schedule.
Big Foot athletic director Tim Collins says that the construction crews from Hellas Sports Construction Co. are working any day they can, whether it is the middle of the week or the weekends. But each heavy rainstorm can cause a couple of days of delays, as the wet dirt dries up.
As of now, the ground for the field has been leveled and some of the concrete for concession stands and bleachers has been laid. But concrete still needs to be laid for the track and football and baseball fields, and the turf needs to be installed.
When construction on a house or business gets delayed, it is an inconvenience. However, with the fall sports season coming up soon, timely progress is even more important.
The first day of football practice is Aug. 6, though the Chiefs could find somewhere else to practice if the field is not ready by then.
However, if the field is not ready in time for the team’s first game on Aug. 22 against Jefferson, the problem will be a bit harder to solve.
For now, Big Foot is keeping its hopes alive with some positive thinking.
“We’re not talking about a Plan B yet, because it seems whenever you have a Plan B, it gets used all the time,” Collins said.
If they are not finished on time, the easiest solution would be to shift the Aug. 22 game into a road contest in Jefferson. Big Foot’s second home game of the year is not until Sept. 6, which would buy the school two more weeks.
Big Foot/Williams Bay’s soccer team will also need to find somewhere to practice and play, but the simple solution there would be to do what the girls team did in the spring and practice at Duck Pond while playing games at Williams Bay until the new facilities are complete.
With just under two months until Week One, it is possible the weather dries up and the fields get finished up quickly.
So it is not time to panic just yet. However, if the rainy summer continues, the festivities surrounding the new Big Foot football field might need to be put off for a few weeks.