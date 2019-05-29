Big Foot seniors continue careers at college

Three Big Foot seniors have announced their intentions to continue their athletic careers at the next level. From left to right, soccer player Abby Peterson, basketball player Logan Eischeid and volleyball player Sophia Foster pose with their ball of choice. Peterson will attend Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Eischeid will attend Beloit College in Beloit, and Foster will attend Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. The three join Kampbell Hehr who graduated a semester early to play volleyball at Georgia State University in Atlanta. (Contributed photo/Regional News)