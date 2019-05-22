WALWORTH — Toynton Park has been the home of the Big Foot softball team for decades.
In fact, the Chiefs have been practicing and playing games there for so long that nobody is quite sure when they started, only that Toynton Park has been the center of Big Foot softball since long before anyone currently involved with the team arrived.
With Big Foot High School’s new athletic facilities set to be complete by next spring, this season was the last hurrah for the Chiefs’ longtime home field. To commemorate the park, three of Big Foot’s former coaches came back to throw out the first pitch May 9 at the last home game.
When former coaches Mel O’Leary, Ron O’Leary and Craig Utesch — joined by current coach Troy Hummel — threw their first pitches just before the game’s 4:30 start time, the early May day felt more like early March. Temperatures were in the low 40s and winds were whipping.
For the people who had invested so much in Big Foot softball, however, the bad weather was the most fitting sendoff imaginable.
“It’s like we never left it. Every time, once its four o’clock, the wind’s 40 miles an hour,” Ron O’Leary said. “It was the same thing; it was perfect.”
While the field at Toynton Park was not as nice as the upcoming facility will be — or even some of the fields the team played on during road games — thanks to the hard work of coaches and groundskeepers, they made it into something to be proud of.
“I think we took this field for what it was, and made it a pretty nice softball field. We’ve played a lot of conference fields that aren’t as nice as this,” Utesch said.
The field at Toynton Park, though, was not only used by the Chiefs varsity softball squad, as the Walworth youth baseball and softball teams also used the field in the summer months. The youth program will be using the new complex at BFHS.
So the field at Toynton will go from constantly used to nearly empty, which will be a tough adjustment for the community.
“We spent a lot of time out here between practice and games,” Mel O’Leary said. “Between youth softball and youth baseball, they all played out here. You’d always see the lights on out here. It’s going to be different.”
Just because it will be a tough adjustment, though, does not mean the change will be a bad thing. With Toynton Park on the other side of town from the high school, the softball team and fans will no longer be separated from the rest of the high school’s sports.
“It’ll be walking distance for everything: baseball, softball, football, soccer. I think overall it’ll be a great thing for Big Foot High School. I look forward to seeing it completed,” Utesch said.