Big Foot's softball team started its week off April 23 with a road game against Whitewater, which the Whippets won 10-2.
The Chiefs kicked the game off with a bang, scoring two runs in the first inning off a Lynda Santiago two-RBI single.
One run by Whitewater in the bottom of the first narrowed Big Foot's lead, and the Whippets took control in the bottom of the third with a five-run frame, and never looked back.
Big Foot fared better in its two other games on the week, both against Edgerton, but the Chief were unable to come away with wins in either.
In Walworth on April 25, Edgerton picked up a 4-3 victory.
Two runs by the Crimson Tide in the third inning gave the visitors a lead they would not relinquish.
Big Foot scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to get within one, but two more runs in the top of the seventh gave Edgerton some breathing room.
Two runs in the bottom of the seventh by Big Foot brought the game within reach, only for the comeback to fall short.
Senior Meghan Dykstra hit a two-run home run in the game, and Santiago drove in Big Foot's other RBI of the game.
The two teams met again on April 26, and the Crimson Tide won a higher-scoring affair 9-6.
Through six innings, Edgerton's lead was 9-2, but Big Foot strung together some hits in the seventh inning to score four and make it a closer game.
Freshman lead-off hitter Riley Summers got on base three times in the game, scoring all three times to lead the Chiefs with three runs scored. Santiago led the way in terms of RBIs, driving in three, and junior Kastyn Sherman was not far behind with a pair of RBIs.